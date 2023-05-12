Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/13 Cloudy 10

Incheon 21/13 Cloudy 10

Suwon 23/11 Sunny 20

Cheongju 25/13 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/12 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 24/11 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/14 Sunny 20

Jeonju 25/13 Sunny 20

Gwangju 24/14 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/15 Sunny 70

Daegu 25/11 Sunny 20

Busan 21/14 Cloudy 30

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!