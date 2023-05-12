Hanwha Systems wins US$34.5 mln deal to supply combat system to Philippine Navy

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense and ICT unit of South Korea's Hanwha Group, said Friday it has won a US$34.5 million contract to supply its combat management system (CMS) to the Philippine Navy.

Hanwha's indigenous combat system will be installed in six 2,400-ton offshore patrol vessels, in a deal valued at $29.5 million, the Seoul-based company said in a release.

The contract also includes the export of the standard digital communications system, known as the tactical data link, worth $5 million.

A CMS works as the brain of a vessel and is designed to integrate all equipment, like sensors, weapons and communications systems, into one single system to help counter threats more efficiently during combat.

The latest deal raised to 13 the number of Philippine naval ships that are and will be equipped with Hanwha's CMS.

Hanwha Systems has bagged several CMS supply deals from the Philippine Navy since 2017, including the contracts for two patrol combat corvettes and five frigates.

Hanwha Systems said it plans to participate in the Philippine Navy's project aimed at modernizing its vessels.

This photo, provided by Hanwha Systems Co. on May 12, 2023, shows a Jose Rizal-class frigate of the Philippine Navy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

