BTS to release animation OST 'The Planet' with full lineup
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS is set to release its new digital single "The Planet," an original soundtrack for TV animation series "Bastions" on Friday, its agency said.
"The Planet" is the septet's new song as a full lineup in nearly a year since "Yet To Come," which was released in June 2022.
The digital song will be available at 1 p.m. Friday, and the physical album will hit shelves on May 25, Big Hit Music said.
"Bastions" follows a group of rookie superheroes who save Earth from villains responsible for environmental pollution. Local broadcaster SBS airs the first episode on Sunday.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
Yoon says he is considering establishing Strategic Command
-
S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years
-
'Jeonse' fraud victim found dead in western Seoul
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations