Hankook Tire Q1 net down 15 pct to 95.9 bln won
All News 10:13 May 12, 2023
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 95.9 billion won (US$72 million), down 15 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 190.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 126.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 17.5 percent to 2.1 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 147.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
Most Saved
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
Yoon says he is considering establishing Strategic Command
-
S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years
-
'Jeonse' fraud victim found dead in western Seoul
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations