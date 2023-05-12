YG Entertainment's Baby Monster to debut as septet in fall

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment said Friday it has confirmed seven members for new girl group Baby Monster and will debut it this fall.

Baby Monster is YG's first girl group project in seven years since BLACKPINK. The multinational septet is composed of three Koreans, two Japanese and two Thais.

YG founder and main producer Yang Hyun-suk said the agency initially chose five members -- Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram and Pharita -- for the new group, but decided to add Rora and Asa to reflect fans' opinions.

"There are five members YG chose and two other members, Asa and Rora. Think of them as members you chose," Yang said in a video clip posted on its official blog, YG Life.

