The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 May 12, 2023
SEOUL, May. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.52 3.52
2-M 3.54 3.54
3-M 3.58 3.57
6-M 3.60 3.60
12-M 3.64 3.63
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
Most Saved
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
Yoon says he is considering establishing Strategic Command
-
S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years
-
'Jeonse' fraud victim found dead in western Seoul
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations