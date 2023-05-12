Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hankook & Company Q1 net profit down 22.1 pct to 32.7 bln won

All News 11:50 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hankook & Company Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 32.7 billion won (US$24.5 million), down 22.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 32.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 44 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 14.8 percent to 229.8 billion won.
