Hanwha Life Insurance Q1 net income down 13.9 pct to 463.5 bln won

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 463.5 billion won (US$347.4 million), down 13.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 761.9 billion won, down 11.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 49.5 percent to 7.41 trillion won.

