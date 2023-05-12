Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Life Insurance Q1 net income down 13.9 pct to 463.5 bln won

All News 13:30 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 463.5 billion won (US$347.4 million), down 13.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 761.9 billion won, down 11.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 49.5 percent to 7.41 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha Life Insurance
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!