Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Q1 net income up 69.4 pct to 1.15 tln won

All News 13:46 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.15 trillion won (US$866.8 million), up 69.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 1.37 trillion won, up 30.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 32.7 percent to 14.4 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!