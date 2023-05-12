Hanwha Q1 net income up 69.4 pct to 1.15 tln won

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.15 trillion won (US$866.8 million), up 69.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 1.37 trillion won, up 30.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 32.7 percent to 14.4 trillion won.

