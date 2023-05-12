S. Korea, Japan hold working-level meeting on Seoul's Fukushima inspection
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan held working-level consultations on Friday to discuss details of Seoul's inspection of Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.
The director-general-level meeting was held at Seoul's foreign ministry, with the South Korean side headed by Yun Hyun-soo, head of the ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and the Japanese side led by Atsushi Kaifu, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's disarmament, non-proliferation and science department.
The meeting was held to discuss details of the Seoul team's on-site inspection activities from May 23-24, as agreed upon during a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday.
Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, told a press briefing earlier in the day that the inspection team will comprise some 20 experts in safety regulation.
