Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q1

All News 14:01 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 4.91 trillion won (US$3.7 billion), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 6.17 trillion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 7.78 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 31.2 percent to 21.59 trillion won.

The operating loss was 1.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
