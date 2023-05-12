Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q1
All News 14:01 May 12, 2023
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 4.91 trillion won (US$3.7 billion), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 6.17 trillion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 7.78 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 31.2 percent to 21.59 trillion won.
The operating loss was 1.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
