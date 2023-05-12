KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q1 net income up 120.7 pct to 46 bln won
All News 14:04 May 12, 2023
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 46 billion won (US$34.5 million), up 120.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 54.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 22.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15.9 percent to 351.1 billion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 47 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
Most Saved
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
Yoon says he is considering establishing Strategic Command
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years