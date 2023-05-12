Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q1 net income up 120.7 pct to 46 bln won

All News 14:04 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 46 billion won (US$34.5 million), up 120.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 54.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 22.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15.9 percent to 351.1 billion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 47 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!