KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,980 UP 40
SKC 93,800 DN 1,300
Ottogi 458,000 DN 4,500
GS Retail 25,800 DN 750
Hanwha 27,600 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 225,500 DN 4,500
Kogas 26,500 DN 600
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 UP 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,510 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 39,200 DN 1,350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,300 UP 50
Youngpoong 556,000 DN 3,000
SK hynix 87,200 UP 900
KIA CORP. 89,400 DN 700
DB HiTek 60,200 UP 1,600
CJ 87,900 DN 1,600
KorZinc 491,000 DN 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,470 DN 130
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,850 DN 1,300
S-Oil 71,400 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 281,000 UP 10,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,900 UP 1,900
IS DONGSEO 36,250 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 60,200 UP 200
HMM 19,680 0
OCI 119,800 0
HyundaiMipoDock 69,500 DN 1,900
LS ELECTRIC 63,900 DN 1,300
POSCO FUTURE M 300,500 DN 1,000
Daewoong 14,890 DN 30
TaekwangInd 692,000 DN 3,000
SamyangFood 113,700 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,050 DN 1,350
CJ CheilJedang 318,000 UP 1,000
LG Corp. 88,400 DN 2,600
KAL 22,700 DN 100
SSANGYONGCNE 5,850 DN 40
SKSQUARE 42,100 UP 200
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 420,000 0
kakaopay 56,000 DN 600
