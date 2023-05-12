SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,980 UP 40

SKC 93,800 DN 1,300

Ottogi 458,000 DN 4,500

GS Retail 25,800 DN 750

Hanwha 27,600 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 225,500 DN 4,500

Kogas 26,500 DN 600

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 UP 50

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,510 DN 400

HyundaiEng&Const 39,200 DN 1,350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,300 UP 50

Youngpoong 556,000 DN 3,000

SK hynix 87,200 UP 900

KIA CORP. 89,400 DN 700

DB HiTek 60,200 UP 1,600

CJ 87,900 DN 1,600

KorZinc 491,000 DN 6,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,470 DN 130

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,850 DN 1,300

S-Oil 71,400 DN 1,000

LG Innotek 281,000 UP 10,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,900 UP 1,900

IS DONGSEO 36,250 DN 600

HYUNDAI WIA 60,200 UP 200

HMM 19,680 0

OCI 119,800 0

HyundaiMipoDock 69,500 DN 1,900

LS ELECTRIC 63,900 DN 1,300

POSCO FUTURE M 300,500 DN 1,000

Daewoong 14,890 DN 30

TaekwangInd 692,000 DN 3,000

SamyangFood 113,700 DN 900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,050 DN 1,350

CJ CheilJedang 318,000 UP 1,000

LG Corp. 88,400 DN 2,600

KAL 22,700 DN 100

SSANGYONGCNE 5,850 DN 40

SKSQUARE 42,100 UP 200

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 420,000 0

kakaopay 56,000 DN 600

(MORE)