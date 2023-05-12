KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
F&F 138,600 DN 600
Hanssem 48,300 UP 100
K Car 13,870 DN 380
SK ie technology 80,700 DN 2,700
Doosanfc 29,400 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 15,140 DN 190
KakaoBank 24,450 DN 550
HYBE 282,000 UP 4,500
HDC-OP 12,480 DN 150
HANILCMT 12,050 DN 110
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 70
SKBP 71,900 UP 2,400
KCC 216,000 DN 3,000
LG Energy Solution 547,000 DN 6,000
SKBS 78,000 UP 100
DL E&C 35,350 DN 850
HYOSUNG TNC 412,000 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 60 0 DN2600
LS 92,700 DN 3,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,920 DN 50
KRAFTON 200,500 UP 1,700
HD HYUNDAI 57,900 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,040 DN 210
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,850 0
SKCHEM 73,100 UP 300
LOTTE WELLFOOD 104,000 DN 1,900
CheilWorldwide 18,810 DN 150
BGF Retail 179,600 DN 2,400
ORION 143,100 DN 1,400
DONGSUH 20,750 UP 250
PanOcean 5,230 UP 10
KT 31,800 UP 550
IBK 10,070 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 DN 150
SamsungEng 29,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 111,100 DN 300
AmoreG 31,750 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 208,500 UP 500
DWS 40,900 DN 450
KEPCO 19,700 UP 360
(MORE)
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
Yoon says he is considering establishing Strategic Command
S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
