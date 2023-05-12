KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanchem 209,500 UP 500
SamsungSecu 34,800 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,160 DN 120
TKG Huchems 22,550 DN 100
JB Financial Group 8,370 UP 10
KUMHOTIRE 4,660 DN 20
SAMSUNG SDS 116,700 DN 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,700 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,900 DN 1,150
Celltrion 166,600 DN 2,000
KIH 55,400 DN 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 112,500 UP 900
LGELECTRONICS 111,800 DN 4,400
KOLON IND 42,250 DN 1,250
DGB Financial Group 7,010 DN 20
BNK Financial Group 6,710 DN 40
emart 86,300 DN 3,900
HanmiPharm 302,000 UP 500
Youngone Corp 45,250 DN 350
CSWIND 75,800 DN 3,400
SD Biosensor 19,730 DN 470
GKL 19,200 UP 60
Meritz Financial 46,300 UP 550
PIAM 32,400 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 49,600 DN 1,400
COSMAX 82,900 DN 600
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,200 DN 900
HANJINKAL 41,450 UP 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 00 DN1100
KOLMAR KOREA 40,100 DN 1,600
CHONGKUNDANG 85,300 DN 700
HL MANDO 46,250 UP 150
DoubleUGames 47,050 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 781,000 DN 2,000
LG Display 14,790 DN 280
Kangwonland 18,320 DN 400
NAVER 213,500 UP 2,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18890 DN400
Kakao 56,600 UP 600
(MORE)
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
-
-
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
Yoon says he is considering establishing Strategic Command
-
S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
