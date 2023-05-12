KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 41,350 DN 700
GS 39,600 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,900 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,100 DN 800
LIG Nex1 78,300 DN 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 2,595 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 114,800 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 35,700 DN 850
LOTTE 28,250 DN 200
LotteChilsung 146,000 DN 2,500
POSCO Holdings 363,500 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 16,100 DN 170
SLCORP 32,700 UP 500
Yuhan 56,900 DN 300
KPIC 139,200 DN 3,100
NHIS 9,520 UP 210
GS E&C 21,100 DN 600
SamsungElec 64,100 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 665,000 DN 5,000
GC Corp 126,800 DN 200
Daesang 19,190 DN 280
LX INT 30,900 0
DongkukStlMill 11,630 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,492 0
SKNetworks 4,430 DN 65
ORION Holdings 16,250 DN 270
Netmarble 58,200 DN 6,800
Shinsegae 205,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,800 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,850 DN 1,300
SGBC 54,300 UP 400
Hyosung 67,100 DN 600
DB INSURANCE 78,100 DN 4,800
Boryung 8,730 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 35,400 DN 2,500
Nongshim 385,500 DN 19,000
HITEJINRO 22,800 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 82,500 DN 1,200
DOOSAN 93,400 DN 3,100
DL 47,750 DN 1,400
(END)
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
Yoon says he is considering establishing Strategic Command
S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
(2nd LD) S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years