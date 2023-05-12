Meritz Financial Group Q1 net profit down 3.5 pct to 611.8 bln won

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 611.8 billion won (US$458.5 million), down 3.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 4.1 percent on-year to 817.8 billion won. Revenue increased 32.4 percent to 17.52 trillion won.

