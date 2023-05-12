Coway Q1 net income down 7.2 pct to 125.2 bln won

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 125.2 billion won (US$93.8 million), down 7.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 1.7 percent on-year to 175.6 billion won. Revenue increased 2.2 percent to 948.3 billion won.

