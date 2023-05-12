S. Korea lags in some key defense technologies: report

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lags behind advanced nations in developing some key defense technologies, a report showed Friday, despite Seoul's efforts to bolster defense capabilities against North Korean threats.

The Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement made the analysis in a report that assessed 30 key defense technologies in 10 sectors, such as space, weapons of mass destruction (WMD) response and artificial intelligence.

The report found the South Korean defense sector's hypersonic propulsion technology and state-of-the-art engines fell behind the United States, the leader in these technologies, by 15 years each.

The U.S. led all three key technologies in WMD response analyzed in the report -- missile defense, high-power precision strikes and intelligence-based chemical, biological and radiological defense, according to the report.

South Korea's defense sector fell behind that of the U.S. by 7.1 years in missile defense, 4.6 years in high-power precision strikes and 6.1 years in intelligence-based chemical, biological and radiological defense, it showed.

