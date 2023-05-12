SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------

7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll

SEOUL -- Seven in 10 South Koreans support the Yoon Suk Yeol government's efforts to shed light on North Korea's dire human rights situation, a poll showed Thursday.

In a survey on 1,000 adults conducted by the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC) from March 24-26, 70.5 percent of the respondents said they support the government's policy initiative to raise awareness on North Korea's human rights.



------------

4 ex-labor union officials indicted for alleged espionage at N. Korea's instruction

SUWON, South Korea -- Prosecutors on Wednesday indicted four former officials of South Korea's biggest umbrella union, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), on charges of using labor activities as a cover for espionage at the instruction of North Korea.

The Suwon District Court indicted the four former senior KCTU officials, aged 54, 52, 51 and 48, respectively, under physical detention on charges of espionage, communicating and meeting with North Korean spies and other violations of the National Security Act. The identities of all of them have been withheld.



------------

N. Korea apparently operating some 10 S. Korean-owned factories at Kaesong complex without authorization: ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be operating around 10 South Korean-owned factories at a now-shuttered joint industrial complex in the North without approval, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said it has detected signs of the North illegally running the factories in the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the namesake border city, and warned of taking potential legal action to protect the property rights of the South Korean owners.



------------

Seoul court again orders N. Korea to pay compensation to former POWs

SEOUL -- Former South Korean prisoners of war (POWs) have again won a damages suit filed against North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un for their forced labor during captivity there.

The Seoul Central District Court on Monday ordered North Korea and Kim to pay 50 million won (US$37,900) each to three former POWs, who escaped from the North in the early 2000s after being taken prisoner during the 1950-53 Korean War.



------------

(LEAD) Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons

SEOUL -- A North Korean defectors' group said Monday it has flown giant balloons carrying medicine and anti-Pyongyang leaflets to North Korea across the western inter-Korean border last week.

Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for a Free North Korea (FFNK), told Yonhap News Agency that the organization sent 20 balloons carrying vitamin C tablets, Tylenol pills and booklets to the North on Friday from Ganghwa Island, west of Seoul.

(END)