Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:20 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

May 8 -- Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons

Seoul court again orders N. Korea to pay compensation to former POWs

9 -- N. Korean FM vows stronger ties with China in meeting with new envoy

N. Korea apparently operating some 10 S. Korean-owned factories at Kaesong complex without authorization: ministry

N. Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis

10 -- N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'

4 ex-labor union officials indicted for alleged espionage at N. Korea's instruction

11 -- 7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!