S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 12, 2023
All News 16:45 May 12, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.350 3.344 +0.6
2-year TB 3.339 3.327 +1.2
3-year TB 3.225 3.220 +0.5
10-year TB 3.274 3.292 -1.8
2-year MSB 3.324 3.318 +0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.035 4.032 +0.3
91-day CD 3.610 3.600 +1.0
(END)
