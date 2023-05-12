Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon receives credentials of 11 new foreign envoys

All News 21:55 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday received the diplomatic credentials of 11 newly appointed foreign ambassadors to South Korea.

They are ambassadors from Canada, Iran, Denmark, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Guatemala, Laos and Georgia.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) poses with Iranian Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Koozechi (L) during a ceremony to receive the envoy's credentials at the presidential office in Seoul on May 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) poses with Iranian Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Koozechi (L) during a ceremony to receive the envoy's credentials at the presidential office in Seoul on May 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon #envoy
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!