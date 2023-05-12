Yoon receives credentials of 11 new foreign envoys

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday received the diplomatic credentials of 11 newly appointed foreign ambassadors to South Korea.

They are ambassadors from Canada, Iran, Denmark, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Guatemala, Laos and Georgia.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) poses with Iranian Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Koozechi (L) during a ceremony to receive the envoy's credentials at the presidential office in Seoul on May 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)