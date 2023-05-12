Yoon receives credentials of 11 new foreign envoys
All News 21:55 May 12, 2023
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday received the diplomatic credentials of 11 newly appointed foreign ambassadors to South Korea.
They are ambassadors from Canada, Iran, Denmark, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Guatemala, Laos and Georgia.
