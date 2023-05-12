S. Korea, Britain sign letter of intent to establish strategic development partnership
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Britain on Friday signed a letter of intent (LOI) to establish a bilateral strategic development partnership, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The LOI was signed by Seoul's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon, First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's minister of state for the Indo-Pacific, at the ministry in Seoul.
The letter calls for the establishment of a bilateral strategic development partnership in the Indo-Pacific based on shared values of freedom, democracy, rule of law and human rights.
The two sides also agreed to explore joint cooperation measures with a focus on the areas of digital, climate, environment, public health, private sector collaboration and women, according to the ministry.
