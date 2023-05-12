Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Britain sign letter of intent to establish strategic development partnership

All News 17:09 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Britain on Friday signed a letter of intent (LOI) to establish a bilateral strategic development partnership, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The LOI was signed by Seoul's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon, First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's minister of state for the Indo-Pacific, at the ministry in Seoul.

The letter calls for the establishment of a bilateral strategic development partnership in the Indo-Pacific based on shared values of freedom, democracy, rule of law and human rights.

The two sides also agreed to explore joint cooperation measures with a focus on the areas of digital, climate, environment, public health, private sector collaboration and women, according to the ministry.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (R), First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun (C) and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's minister of state for the Indo-Pacific, pose for photos at Seoul's foreign ministry on May 12, 2023, after signing a letter of intent to establish a bilateral strategic development partnership between South Korea and Britain. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

