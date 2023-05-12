L&K Biomed to raise 36.6 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- L&K Biomed Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 36.6 billion won(US$27.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.52 million common shares at a price of 5,610 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

(END)