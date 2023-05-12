S. Korea, EU to hold summit in Seoul on May 22

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and European Union leaders will hold a summit in Seoul later this month, the EU announced Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Seoul on May 22 after attending the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, a spokeswoman for the European Commission, Dana Spinant, told a regular press briefing.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, is also expected to join the meeting as the representative of 27 European countries.

During the talks, the leaders are expected to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation on security, climate change, trade, the Russia-Ukraine war and other issues.

It would mark Yoon's first summit talks with EU leaders since he took office last May, as well as von der Leyen's first visit to Seoul. The two sides last held such a meeting in June 2021 on the sidelines of a G-7 summit in Britain during the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

South Korea and the EU celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

