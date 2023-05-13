Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 13, 2023

SEOUL, May. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/13 Cloudy 20

Incheon 20/13 Cloudy 20

Suwon 23/12 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 25/14 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/13 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 25/10 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 24/15 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 24/14 Cloudy 20

Jeju 18/14 Rain 20

Daegu 22/14 Cloudy 30

Busan 18/14 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!