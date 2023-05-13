Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Kim Nam-kuk's coin case is more impactful than money envelope scandal' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KEPCO, KOGAS devise self-rescue measures worth 25 tln and 15 tln won (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposition party in emergency over 'coin gate' … 'Kim Nam-kuk received free cryptocurrencies' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kim under suspicion of legislation lobby for P2E, game crypto he purchased in bulk (Segye Ilbo)
-- As if they are righteous, poor … young generation in rage (Chosun Ilbo)
-- KECPO put its building for sale and its chief offers resignation, but without electricity rate hike, it is stopgap measure (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Belated obituary of untold death (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Kim Nam-kuk received free coins, lobbying suspicion to be investigated' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 2nd stock price plummet shock on opposition sales from SG securities (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Regulations made 52 yrs ago block Kia's future car investment (Korea Economic Daily)
