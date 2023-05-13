S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay below 20,000 for 2nd day
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 20,000 for the second consecutive day on Saturday, as the country moved to end almost all COVID-19 restrictions and return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 19,352 cases, including 30 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,390,699, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Saturday's tally was down from 19,989 cases a day earlier but was about 7,000 higher than a week ago.
The country added six COVID-19 deaths Saturday, raising the death toll to 34,597.
The number of critically ill patients came to 153, unchanged from a day earlier, the KDCA said.
On Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared the country will lower the national crisis level for COVID-19 from "serious" to "alert" and lift almost all remaining antivirus measures in June in line with the World Health Organization's recent announcement that the virus is no longer a global health emergency.
Under the new measures, the seven-day mandatory isolation period for COVID-19 patients will be reduced to a recommendation of five days and the indoor mask mandate will be lifted everywhere except for hospitals with rooms for hospitalization.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
(LEAD) Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
YG Entertainment's Baby Monster to debut as septet in fall
-
Lacoste launches 90th anniversary celebration with tennis-themed exhibition in Seoul
-
Yoon's brother-in-law to be referred to prosecution over suspected development-related forgery
-
Hanwha Systems wins US$34.5 mln deal to supply combat system to Philippine Navy
-
(2nd LD) Top-notch experts to inspect Japan's crippled Fukushima power plant: gov't