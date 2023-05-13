BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS' new digital single "The Planet" topped iTunes charts in 67 countries Saturday, the group's agency said.
The original soundtrack for TV animation series "Bastions" was released the previous day.
The song had claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 67 countries, including the United States, France and Australia, as of 9 a.m., Big Hit Music said.
"The Planet" is the septet's new song as a full lineup in nearly a year since "Yet To Come," which was released in June 2022.
The digital song became available at 1 p.m. Friday, and the physical album will hit shelves on May 25, according to the company.
"Bastions" follows a group of rookie superheroes who save Earth from villains responsible for environmental pollution. Local broadcaster SBS airs the first episode on Sunday.
(END)
