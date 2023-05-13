Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' climbs to No. 8 on the British Official Singles Chart
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Fifty Fifty's "Cupid" has reached No. 8 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, setting a new record for a K-pop girl group.
According to the latest chart released Friday (British time), the song stayed on the chart for a seventh consecutive week and climbed one spot from the previous week to hit No. 8.
Since its debut on the chart at No. 96 in early April, "Cupid" has rapidly ascended the rankings, reaching No. 61, No. 34, No. 26 and No. 18 and cracking the Top 10 by landing at No. 9 on May 5.
It marked the first time a K-pop girl group has reached the British Official Singles Chart Top 10.
Previously, the highest ranking achieved by a K-pop girl group was 17th place, which BLACKPINK reached with its 2020 collaboration single with Lady Gaga, "Sour Candy."
The four-member Fifty Fifty debuted in November and shot to stardom in late March, becoming the fastest K-pop group to land on the Billboard Hot 100.
(END)
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
(LEAD) Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
YG Entertainment's Baby Monster to debut as septet in fall
-
Lacoste launches 90th anniversary celebration with tennis-themed exhibition in Seoul
-
Yoon's brother-in-law to be referred to prosecution over suspected development-related forgery
-
Hanwha Systems wins US$34.5 mln deal to supply combat system to Philippine Navy
-
(2nd LD) Top-notch experts to inspect Japan's crippled Fukushima power plant: gov't