FM calls for Central, South American countries' support for bid to host 2030 World Expo
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin has called for Central and South American countries to support his country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan on the margins of a multinational gathering in Guatemala, his office said Saturday.
Park met with 12 top officials from 11 countries, including Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Belize's Prime Minister Juan Antonio Briceno and Honduras' Vice President Doris Gutierrez, as he was in Antigua to attend a ministerial council meeting of the Association of Caribbean States.
The minister stressed the World Expo in Busan will present crucial opportunities to enhance practical cooperation with Central and South American nations on climate change, maritime fields and other areas, the foreign ministry said.
He also said that those nations are South Korea's important partners for cooperation as the Yoon Suk Yeol administration is pursuing the role of a "global pivotal state" to fulfill its international responsibilities, according to the ministry.
In addition, he asked for the countries' cooperation on Seoul's efforts to join the U.N. Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2024-25 term.
