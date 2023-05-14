Today in Korean history
May 15
1712 -- Korea's Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) government erects a stone monument on Mount Baekdu to mark the border with China, then ruled by the Qing Dynasty.
1956 -- Rhee Syng-man is elected South Korea's president for a third consecutive term. Rhee, an advocate of Korean independence from Japanese colonial rule (1910-1945), became the first president of South Korea in 1948. After being re-elected to a fourth term in 1960, Rhee was accused of rigging the election and forced out of office following student demonstrations protesting the election and government corruption.
1967 -- The tomb of King Munmu of the Silla Kingdom (57 B.C.-935 A.D) is uncovered in waters off the coast of Wolseong, North Gyeongsang Province.
1974 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Nepal.
1980 -- Tens of thousands of university students rally at Seoul Station to protest the imposition of martial law under the military junta of Chun Doo-hwan, who took power through a coup that year following the assassination of his predecessor, Park Chung-hee.
1995 -- The 44th annual meeting of the International Press Institute (IPI) is held in Seoul. The IPI is a global organization of editors, media executives and leading journalists.
2013 -- North Korea turns down a South Korean proposal for talks to return raw materials and finished products from a suspended inter-Korean industrial complex to Seoul, criticizing the proposal as a "crafty ploy" to evade domestic criticism over the complex's halt and mislead public opinion.
2017 -- North Korea claims it successfully test-fired a new mid-to-long-range ballistic missile that can carry a large nuclear warhead, emphasizing that the U.S. mainland is within its striking range.
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
(LEAD) Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons
-
Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
S. Korea to test radiation in ships' ballast water from 6 Japanese prefectures
-
PPP, gov't likely to finalize decision to ask Yoon to veto nursing act