Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 14, 2023

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/13 Cloudy 10

Incheon 20/12 Cloudy 10

Suwon 23/11 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 26/13 Sunny 60

Daejeon 26/11 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 24/11 Sunny 60

Gangneung 23/13 Sunny 60

Jeonju 25/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 26/13 Sunny 60

Jeju 22/14 Sunny 10

Daegu 27/13 Sunny 60

Busan 21/14 Sunny 0

