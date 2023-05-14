Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 14, 2023
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/13 Cloudy 10
Incheon 20/12 Cloudy 10
Suwon 23/11 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 26/13 Sunny 60
Daejeon 26/11 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 24/11 Sunny 60
Gangneung 23/13 Sunny 60
Jeonju 25/12 Sunny 0
Gwangju 26/13 Sunny 60
Jeju 22/14 Sunny 10
Daegu 27/13 Sunny 60
Busan 21/14 Sunny 0
