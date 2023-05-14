Go to Contents Go to Navigation

3.1 magnitude quake strikes off east coast, no damage reported

All News 09:47 May 14, 2023

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coastal city of Donghae on Sunday, but no damage has been reported.

The quake occurred in waters about 51 kilometers northeast of Donghae at 8:35 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at 37.86 degrees north latitude and 129.51 degrees east longitude, and the depth was 33 km, the agency said.

Similar quakes have been reported off the east coast in recent weeks, though they caused no damage.
