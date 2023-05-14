Yoon visits children's baseball game in Yongsan park
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a children's baseball game near his office building on Sunday, wearing the national baseball team's jacket and posing as an umpire.
Yoon encouraged players and coaches from Seoul's Gadong Elementary School and Sinheung Elementary School in the central city of Daejeon, as the teams readied for their game. He also gave baseball caps and flowers to the team captains and coaches.
The game was held at Yongsan Children's Garden, a park that recently opened in front of the presidential office building in Yongsan. The 300,000-square-meter land was previously used as a base by U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.
"I hope you will follow the rules of baseball and be considerate of the other team as you play a great game with gentlemanly manners," Yoon said, adding that watching the children play caused him to feel pride in his decision to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into its current spot.
Yoon is known as an avid baseball fan.
Sunday's game was the finals of a national youth baseball tournament hosted by the presidential office to mark the opening of the park.
Yoon also visited a youth football game nearby.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
(LEAD) Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons
-
Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
S. Korea to test radiation in ships' ballast water from 6 Japanese prefectures
-
PPP, gov't likely to finalize decision to ask Yoon to veto nursing act