Yoon visits children's baseball game in Yongsan park

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a children's baseball game near his office building on Sunday, wearing the national baseball team's jacket and posing as an umpire.

Yoon encouraged players and coaches from Seoul's Gadong Elementary School and Sinheung Elementary School in the central city of Daejeon, as the teams readied for their game. He also gave baseball caps and flowers to the team captains and coaches.

The game was held at Yongsan Children's Garden, a park that recently opened in front of the presidential office building in Yongsan. The 300,000-square-meter land was previously used as a base by U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.

"I hope you will follow the rules of baseball and be considerate of the other team as you play a great game with gentlemanly manners," Yoon said, adding that watching the children play caused him to feel pride in his decision to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into its current spot.

Yoon is known as an avid baseball fan.

Sunday's game was the finals of a national youth baseball tournament hosted by the presidential office to mark the opening of the park.

Yoon also visited a youth football game nearby.



President Yoon Suk Yeol dresses as an umpire during a youth baseball game in the central district of Yongsan in Seoul on May 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) puts a baseball cap on a young baseball player ahead of a game in the central district of Yongsan in Seoul on May 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L) plays football with children at a park in the central district of Yongsan in Seoul on May 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

