Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Hiroshima of Japan later this week and hold a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on its sidelines, his office said Sunday.
Yoon will attend the three-day G-7 summit from Friday as the leader of an invited country, South Korea is not a member of the G-7.
During the trilateral summit, the three leaders will discuss cooperation over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, a presidential official said during a press briefing.
Yoon will also address an expanded session at the G-7 summit, which will involve the G-7 members and eight guest nations, to speak on food and energy issues.
Separately, Yoon and Kishida will pay a joint visit to a memorial dedicated to Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
(LEAD) Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons
-
Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
S. Korea to test radiation in ships' ballast water from 6 Japanese prefectures
-
PPP, gov't likely to finalize decision to ask Yoon to veto nursing act