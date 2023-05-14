Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Hiroshima of Japan later this week and hold a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on its sidelines, his office said Sunday.

Yoon will attend the three-day G-7 summit from Friday as the leader of an invited country, South Korea is not a member of the G-7.

During the trilateral summit, the three leaders will discuss cooperation over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, a presidential official said during a press briefing.

Yoon will also address an expanded session at the G-7 summit, which will involve the G-7 members and eight guest nations, to speak on food and energy issues.

Separately, Yoon and Kishida will pay a joint visit to a memorial dedicated to Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima.



This combined photo taken Nov. 13, 2022, shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posing for a photo during their summit at a hotel in Phnom Penh. (Yonhap)

