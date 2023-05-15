Go to Contents Go to Navigation

4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast

All News 06:46 May 15, 2023

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coastal city of Donghae on Monday, South Korea's weather agency reported.

The quake occurred in waters about 59 kilometers northeast of Donghae at 6:27 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Similar quakes have been reported off the east coast in recent weeks, though they caused no damage.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!