4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coastal city of Donghae on Monday, South Korea's weather agency reported.

The quake occurred in waters about 59 kilometers northeast of Donghae at 6:27 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Similar quakes have been reported off the east coast in recent weeks, though they caused no damage.

(END)