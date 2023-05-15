4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast
All News 06:46 May 15, 2023
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coastal city of Donghae on Monday, South Korea's weather agency reported.
The quake occurred in waters about 59 kilometers northeast of Donghae at 6:27 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Similar quakes have been reported off the east coast in recent weeks, though they caused no damage.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
(LEAD) Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons
-
Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons
Most Saved
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
S. Korea to test radiation in ships' ballast water from 6 Japanese prefectures
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't decide to ask Yoon to veto nursing act
-
(LEAD) Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit