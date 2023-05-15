(LEAD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more info)
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast city of Donghae on Monday, the weather agency said, but no damage has been reported.
The quake occurred in waters about 59 kilometers northeast of Donghae, located 182 km east of Seoul, at 6:27 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The depth was estimated at 32 km.
It was the strongest quake to occur on the Korean Peninsula or waters around it so far this year.
Similar quakes have been reported off the east coast in recent weeks, though they caused no damage.
A total of 18 reports of tremors being felt have been filed from Donghae and two nearby cities, but no reports of damage have been received, according to fire authorities.
(END)
