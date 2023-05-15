Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- DP cuts ties with Rep. Kim as he leaves party amid cryptocurrency scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP lawmaker leaves party amid cryptocurrency scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP lawmaker leaves party over cryptocurrency involvement speculation (Donga Ilbo)
-- DP lawmaker leaves party amid cryptocurrency scandal (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Samsung to build semiconductors hub in Japan: report (Segye Times)
-- DP lawmaker leaves party amid cryptocurrency scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kishida says trust with Yoon deepened, promises 'new age' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Searching for peace in DMZ, Camp Humphreys (Hankyoreh)
-- 315 cryptocurrencies disappear in five years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung to build 300 billion-won chip development facility in Japan: report (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- CEO of handbag maker Simone says 'tradition of luxury bags will stop if Simone stops' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korean visit to Fukushima remains hazy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Al Gore calls on South Korea to prioritize investments in clean energy (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Tokyo remain apart on specifics of Fukushima inspection (Korea Times)
