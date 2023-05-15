S. Korean Kim Si-woo falls shy of 5th career PGA Tour title

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- It was close but no cigar for Kim Si-woo on the PGA Tour.

The South Korean veteran finished in second place at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on Sunday (local time), ending up one stroke behind the champion Jason Day in a bid for his fifth career PGA Tour title.

Kim went bogey-free for a final round of eight-under 63 at the par-71, 7,414-yard course, and finished at 22-under 262. Day, one of Kim's playing partners, did one better with a 62, tying for the low round of the final round.



In this Associated Press photo, Kim Si-woo of South Korea tees off on the second hole during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on May 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim was going for his second victory of the 2022-2023 season, following his title at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. Kim has never won multiple tournaments in a season in his PGA Tour career.

Kim was also trying to extend South Korea's winning streak at this tournament. Kang Sung-hoon won it in 2019, and after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, Lee Kyoung-hoon went back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

Kang tied for 14th, and Lee tied for 50th this time.

Kim began the final round two shots off three co-leaders in a tie for fourth at 14-under.

Both Kim and Day poured in four birdies on the front nine. Kim birdied the 10th and again the 14th to reach 20-under, though he still trailed Day by one stroke at that point.

Day birdied the 15th for his eighth birdie of the final round, and Kim fell behind by two after a par on the same hole.



In this Getty Images photo, Kim Si-woo of South Korea celebrates his birdie on the 10th green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on May 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim stiffed his second shot on the 16th green for an easy birdie, which moved him one back of Day and also C.T. Pan, who moments earlier had taken the clubhouse lead at 21-under with an eagle on the final hole.

Kim saw a glimmer of hope at the par-three 17th.

He reached the green off the tee, but Day saw his tee shot hit the front of the green and roll off the putting surface.

Kim, however, missed his birdie attempt, while Day hit a fine chip to set up an easy par to stay one shot ahead of Kim going into the par-five 18th.

Kim birdied the 18th, but Day tapped in for a birdie of his own to finish his tournament one ahead of Kim at 23-under. Austin Eckroat of the United States tied Kim for second place.



In this Getty Images photo, Kim Si-woo of South Korea hits a shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on May 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

