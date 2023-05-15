Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 15, 2023

SEOUL, May. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/14 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/13 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/12 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 27/10 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 28/15 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/13 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/16 Cloudy 10

Daegu 29/14 Sunny 0

Busan 23/15 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!