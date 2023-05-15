Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 15, 2023
SEOUL, May. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/14 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 27/11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/13 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/12 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 27/10 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 28/15 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/13 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/14 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/16 Cloudy 10
Daegu 29/14 Sunny 0
Busan 23/15 Sunny 0
(END)
