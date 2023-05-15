(LEAD) Yoon hosts lunch for 3 of his former teachers on Teachers' Day

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's lunch with teachers; CHANGES headline, photos)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted lunch for a group of teachers, including three of his own former teachers, at the presidential office on Monday as the nation marked Teachers' Day.

Yoon expressed his gratitude to the teachers in attendance, and in particular the teachers who taught him, saying he would not be where he is today without their love and favor.



President Yoon Suk Yeol helps his former high school teacher Choi Yun-bok take a seat during a luncheon at the presidential office in Seoul on May 15, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"Looking back, it was because we met teachers like you that we were able to be socially active without making major mistakes," he said, referring to his former classmates and friends.

"We must always carry a thankful heart for our teachers ... but I think there is important meaning in once again remembering our teachers at least one day a year," he added.

In addition to the 22 teachers who are current faculty members, the lunch was attended by Lee Seung-woo, Yoon's fifth and sixth grade homeroom teacher at Seoul's Daegwang Elementary School; Son Kwan-sik, Yoon's instructor during his Boy Scout years; and Choi Yun-bok, his homeroom teacher during senior year at Seoul's Choongam High School.

Yoon shared memories of his former teachers, including how Choi used to bring a large kettle of tea to class every morning so that the students could start their day with a warm glass of tea.

Yoon also talked about education policies, saying his administration is focused on encouraging educational diversity and increasing state support for child care.

In a Facebook message earlier in the day, Yoon thanked all teachers for their love and dedication to children.

"On Teachers' Day, I deeply thank you for your love and dedication," he wrote. "Raising a person is impossible without love. It is thanks to teachers' love and dedication that our children are able to grow brighter and healthier."



President Yoon Suk Yeol bows after making opening remarks at a luncheon with teachers at the presidential office in Seoul on May 15, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

