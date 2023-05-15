Seoul shares open lower amid U.S. debt ceiling woes
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Monday, as growing worries over the debt ceiling standoff between the U.S. government and Congress weighed on investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slipped 4.10 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,471.32 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Joe Biden administration and a divided Congress have yet to reach an agreement over raising the U.S. government's US$31.4 trillion borrowing limit, with the Congressional Budget Office warning Friday (U.S. time) of significant risks of defaulting on payments in June if the debt ceiling is not raised.
U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May, adding to concerns the economy is falling into recession.
All three major U.S. indexes finished lower Friday.
In Seoul, large-cap auto shares lost ground. Industry leader Hyundai Motor fell 0.72 percent, and its auto components-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis lost 0.5 percent.
Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics gained 0.16 percent. Top chemical maker LG Chem added 0.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,340.20 won against the U.S. dollar at around 9:15 a.m., down 5.7 won from Friday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't decide to ask Yoon to veto nursing act
-
(2nd LD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast
-
(LEAD) Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO