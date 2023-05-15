S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 10,000
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases dipped below 10,000 on Monday, as the country moved to end almost all COVID-19 restrictions and return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 7,178 cases, including 16 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,415,280, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Monday's tally was down from 8,164 cases a week ago but was higher than the 5,772 two weeks ago.
The country added seven COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,610.
The number of critically ill patients came to 150, down six from a day earlier, the KDCA said.
The country is set to lower the national crisis level for COVID-19 to "alert" from "serious" in June and remove most antivirus measures after the World Health Organization declared the end of the COVID-19 global health emergency.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't decide to ask Yoon to veto nursing act
-
(2nd LD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast
-
(LEAD) Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO