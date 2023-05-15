Le Sserafim ranks at No. 6 on Billboard 200
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim ranked at No. 6 on this week's Billboard 200 main album chart with its first official album, "Unforgiven," industry data showed Monday.
It is the first time the rookie girl group has entered the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. It previously ranked at No. 14 with its second mini album, "Antifragile," last year.
Le Sserafim is the fifth K-pop girl act to make the top 10 on the chart, following BLACKPINK, TWICE, aespa and ITZY.
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States based on multi-metric consumption measured in equivalent album units, compiled by music data tracker Luminate.
"Unforgiven" earned a total of 45,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on May 11.
The album's total score consisted of 38,500 traditional album sales and 6,500 streaming equivalent album units, which translates to 9.04 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.
