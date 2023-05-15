Seoul shares down 0.4 pct in late Mon. morning trading
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.36 percent lower late Monday morning, as big-cap auto and utility stocks extended losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 8.8 points to 2,466.62 as of around 11:20 a.m.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor slid 1.2 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia lost about 0.2 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was down nearly 1 percent. Chip giant SK hynix fell 1.7 percent.
The state-run Korea Electric Power fell 1.8 percent, after the government said Monday it will raise electricity rates and gas prices by 5.3 percent amid mounting losses.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics, however, was up 0.2 percent. Chemical producer LG Chem and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion also were among the gainers, advancing about 0.2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,339.8 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 5.3 won from Friday's close.
