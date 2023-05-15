Hybe Labels Japan's boy band &TEAM to release 2nd EP next month
All News 14:33 May 15, 2023
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Labels Japan's first boy band &TEAM will release its second EP, "First Howling: WE," on June 14, the music label under K-pop powerhouse Hybe said Monday.
The new album is composed of six songs, including title track "Firework" in Korean and Japanese versions, as well as "Blind Love," "Road Not Taken" and the Korean version of "Scent of You."
During "KCON Japan 2023" held in Tokyo on Sunday, the team said it will increase activities in South Korea following the release of the second EP.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
N. Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis
Most Saved
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't decide to ask Yoon to veto nursing act
-
(2nd LD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast
-
(LEAD) Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit