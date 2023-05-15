Hybe Labels Japan's boy band &TEAM to release 2nd EP next month

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Labels Japan's first boy band &TEAM will release its second EP, "First Howling: WE," on June 14, the music label under K-pop powerhouse Hybe said Monday.

The new album is composed of six songs, including title track "Firework" in Korean and Japanese versions, as well as "Blind Love," "Road Not Taken" and the Korean version of "Scent of You."

During "KCON Japan 2023" held in Tokyo on Sunday, the team said it will increase activities in South Korea following the release of the second EP.



Hybe Labels Japan's boy band &TEAM is seen in this photo provided by the music label under K-pop powerhouse Hybe. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

