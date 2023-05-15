China-based S. Korean football player under police investigation: embassy

BEIJING, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Son Jun-ho, a South Korean midfielder based in China, is under investigation by Chinese police for unspecified reasons, the South Korean Embassy in Beijing said Monday.

"We understand that Son has been questioned by the public security authorities in Liaoning province while in detention," an official with the embassy said. "A consul responsible for that region is providing necessary consular assistance."



In this file photo from March 28, 2023, Son Jun-ho of South Korea (L) reacts to a missed shot during a friendly football match against Uruguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

It wasn't immediately clear whether Son, who plays for Shandong Taishan FC in the Chinese Super League, had been investigated as a witness or a suspect in a case. Chinese media have reported that Son and other Shandong players had been questioned about match-fixing allegations surrounding their head coach, Hao Wei.

Son, 31, has been playing for Shandong since 2021, a season after winning the MVP in the top South Korean league, K League 1, for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

The midfielder has earned 20 caps for South Korea and played in three of the country's four matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.



In this file photo from Dec. 5, 2023, Son Jun-ho of South Korea (C) battles Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil for the ball during their round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha. (Yonhap)

