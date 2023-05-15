BMW to build new R&D center in S. Korea by 2024
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- BMW Group Korea said Monday it has started the construction of a new research and development center near Seoul to strengthen cooperation with South Korean partners in future mobility solutions.
In 2015, the German carmaker opened an R&D unit within the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul. It was the company's fifth overseas R&D facility after ones in the United States, China, Japan and Brazil.
The new R&D center will absorb the existing R&D function and will be located at the Cheongna Incheon Hi-Tech Park in Incheon by 2024, the company said in a statement.
BMW Korea will cooperate with the Korean government, Korean firms and colleges, and local research centers in developing future mobility technologies, such as autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification, it said.
The company didn't provide the value of its planned investments in the R&D center.
From January to April, BMW Group Korea's three brands -- BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce -- sold a combined 26,653 units, down 6 percent from 28,387 during the same period of last year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
N. Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't decide to ask Yoon to veto nursing act
-
(2nd LD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast
-
(LEAD) Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit